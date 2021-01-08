Quick Impeach, Kings of Leon, Capitol Police, Betsy DeVos, Ted Cruz, Claudia Conway, Leslie Jordan, Saweetie, Zayn: HOT LINKS

‘I DON’T WANT TO BE YOUR FRIEND’ Trump threw a fit at Pence after VP refused to block Biden’s certification.

IMPEACHMENT. Democrats eye quick vote…

TRUMP RESIGNATIONS CONTINUE. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao out…Education Secretary Betsy DeVos finished….

SMOKING GUN? Pentagon placed tight limits on the D.C. National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests: “In memos issued Monday and Tuesday in response to a request from the D.C. mayor, the Pentagon prohibited the District’s guardsmen from receiving ammunition or riot gear, interacting with protesters unless necessary for self-defense, sharing equipment with local law enforcement, or using Guard surveillance and air assets without the defense secretary’s explicit sign-off, according to officials familiar with the orders.”

TED CRUZ. GOP Senator and Trump ally addresses calls for his resignation after leading charge to overturn election: “In his first interview since the U.S. Capitol was under unprecedented siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, Cruz also insisted that he did not agree and has never agreed with the sitting president’s rhetoric that fired up the chaos and left four people dead on Wednesday.”

STEVEN SUND. Capitol Police Chief resigns after Trump mob insurrection: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called for the resignation of Sund, saying, ‘There was a failure of leadership at the top.’ And Washington mayor Muriel Bowser called the police response ‘a failure.’ But Sund defended his officers’ response, saying they ‘acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions.'”

CAPITOL OFFICER DIES. Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday evening, according to the United States Capitol Police: “The officer’s death brings the death toll from Wednesday’s riot to five. The other four deaths were among the rioters, including one woman whom Capitol Police shot as she attempted to enter the House Chamber, and three others who died of unrelated health emergencies, including one heart attack.”

$50K. FBI offers cash for info leading to arrest of Capitol insurrection pipe bomber.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the #FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/PRqPoroVwa — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

LESLIE JORDAN. Flying high at 65! “Every day is like gravy.”

WORLD’S RICHEST. Jeff Bezos just got outriched by the Tesla CEO.

MOMMY NOT HAPPY. Kellyanne Conway frowns as daughter Claudia dances to Trump diss track in TikTok video.

STIMULUS. Progressives call on Biden to go big with COVID relief: “More than 100 progressive groups, labor organizations and advocacy groups are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to use the soon-to-be Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress to move quickly on a major coronavirus relief bill.”

MUTATIONS. Pfizer COVID vaccine appears effective against mutations of virus, study says: “The study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.”

