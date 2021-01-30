On Eve of Election, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Told Pro-Gun Activist ‘Freedom is on the Ballot’ and the Only Way to Get it Back ‘is with the Price of Blood’ — WATCH

Earlier this week we reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory revealed to be a Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who claimed 9/11 was an inside job, who also supported executing Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts. Greene also indicated support for putting a bullet in the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and in a separate video was filmed telling supporters she deserved to be executed for treason.

But wait, there’s more (it just keeps coming).

Mother Jones reports: “On October 27, one week before Election Day, Greene sat down for a live interview with pro-gun activist Chris Dorr broadcast on Facebook from a Pennsylvania gun shop. In the 22-minute video, posted by the Pennsylvania Firearms Association, the two held forth about the Second Amendment and the necessity of backing Trump and other far-right Republicans in the election. Greene warned ominously about fending off ‘socialists’ like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, claiming they would confiscate Americans’ guns. ‘If this generation doesn’t stand up and defend freedom, it’s gone,’ Greene said, addressing viewers. ‘And once it’s gone, freedom doesn’t come back by itself. The only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.'”

Added Greene: “This is it. November 3rd, freedom is on the ballot.”

Mother Jones adds: “Americans who didn’t vote for Trump and Republicans down-ballot, she said, would be voting ‘to completely end America as we know it’ and would no longer be able to ‘stop a tyrannical government.'”

Greene put out a “statement” (aka fundraising appeal) yesterday amid outrage over her views and statements.

.@RepMTG, I woke up thinking about your letter. When you tweeted earlier that you were putting out a statement, I hoped for an apology. Instead, you put out a fundraising appeal of of my daughters murder and others. @GOPLeader, is this how @GOP will fundraise going forward? https://t.co/fqoanO4RC3 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 30, 2021

In another video that is getting renewed attention, Greene talks to British media personality Katie Hopkins, one day after the Capitol insurrection: “it was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn’t do anything else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”

Who is Katie Hopkins you ask?

The Guardian reports: “Hopkins has been heavily criticised in the past for her comments, including comparing migrants to cockroaches and claiming the photograph of a dead Syrian boy lying on a beach that sparked a wave of compassion across Europe was staged, as well as stating that people with dementia should not ‘block’ hospital beds. Recently, she has been criticising the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the government’s decision to offer free meals to children during school holidays, a campaign driven by the Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.”

Hopkins became famous because of, what else? The Apprentice.

Hopkins was recently banned permanently from Twitter like her mentor. But when she was able to, she regularly tweeted “pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-immigration messages, and has launched a series of attacks on the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan,” the Guardian adds.