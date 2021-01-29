Russian Asset Trump, AOC on Robinhood and Cruz, Cicely Tyson, Joe Hollendoner, Beto O’Rourke, Free Britney: HOT LINKS

PERFECT ASSET. KGB spy says Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset for 4 decades: “Then, in 1987, Trump and Ivana visited Moscow and St Petersburg for the first time. Shvets said he was fed by KGB talking points and flattered by KGB operatives who floated the idea that he should go into the politics. The ex-major recalled: ‘For the KGB, it was a charm offensive. They had collected a lot of information on his personality so they knew who he was personally. The feeling was that he was extremely vulnerable intellectually, and psychologically, and he was prone to flattery.'”

AOC. I want hearings on Robinhood shutting down trading on Reddit investors…unless Ted Cruz is involved.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm January 28, 2021

RIP. Cicely Tyson dies at 96. “In a remarkable career of seven decades, Ms. Tyson broke ground for serious Black actors by refusing to take parts that demeaned Black people. She urged Black colleagues to do the same, and often went without work. She was critical of films and television programs that cast Black characters as criminal, servile or immoral, and insisted that African-Americans, even if poor or downtrodden, should be portrayed with dignity.”

CALL ME BY YOUR. Armie Hammer’s former collaborators Luca Guadagnino and actor Timothee Chalamet are developing a cannibal love story.

BRIGITTE BARDOT. Coronavirus is a good thing because there are too many people on Earth. “When those 5 billion too many people on this Earth are gone, nature will regain its right.”

LOS ANGELES. Joe Hollendoner named as successor to Lorri Jean as Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO: “Hollendoner, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Illinois at Chicago, has led SFAF since 2016. In his time, he significantly increased donations to support the organization’s life-saving services and led the adoption of a five-year plan to expand health and social services and prioritize racial justice. He also served as chief of staff and first deputy commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health and in several roles at Howard Brown Health, the largest LGBTQ health organization in the Midwest.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

BLOCKED. Biden halts effort to install Trump loyalists on Defense Department advisory boards: “At least temporarily, the decision affects appointees who include Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, both of whom served as campaign managers for Donald Trump.”

BETO O’ROURKE. Texas Democrat mulling gubernatorial run: “It’s something I’m going to think about,” O’Rourke told Buzz Adams on Texas radio station KLAQ on Monday.

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Inside the ‘Free Britney’ movement.

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Britney Spears documentary goes inside conservatorship battle.@ReeveWill https://t.co/ZQImawdq1H pic.twitter.com/cHtJqcKCfy — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2021

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. JoJo “American Mood”.

FRIDAY FUR. Matt.