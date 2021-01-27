QAnon GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Indicated Support for Executing Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats in Social Media Posts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who has also been revealed to be a Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who claimed 9/11 was an inside job, indicated support for putting a bullet in the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and executing Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, according to social media posts unearthed by CNN.

CNN reports: “In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the ‘deep state’ working against Trump. In one Facebook post from April 2018, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Iran Deal, one of former President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements. A commenter asked Greene, ‘Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???,’ referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

Asked about the posts by CNN, Greene put out a statement blaming the “likes” and comments on other people who may have run her social media accounts over the years.