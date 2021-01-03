Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He is Married, Shares Favorite Photos of Husband Mark Peacock

In a 2020 “wrap-up” post on Instagram, Queer Eye‘s grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness revealed that he married boyfriend Mark Peacock.

Wrote Van Ness: “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Van Ness shared more in a post on Saturday: “We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour. At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same 🥰 Here’s some of my favorite moments together and here’s to making many more 🏳️‍🌈 Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y’all!!”

Peacock shared some thoughts and photos on Friday as well: “2020 brought on more changes than I’ve ever been a part of before. I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats.”