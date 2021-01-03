Dr. Anthony Fauci Pushes Back on Trump Tweet Claiming U.S. COVID Death Toll is ‘Fake News’ — WATCH

On ABC News’ This Week, Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to a Sunday morning tweet from Donald Trump claiming that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States is “fake news.” 350,000 people have died coronavirus-related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Fauci was asked by host Martha Raddatz to respond to Trump’s tweet.

Said Fauci: “The deaths are real deaths. All you need to do is go out into the trenches. Go to the hospitals, see what the health care workers are dealing with. They are under very stressed situations in many areas of the country. The hospital beds are stretched, people are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhausted right now. That’s real. That’s not fake. That’s real.”

Added Fauci: “To have 300,000 cases in a given day, and between two and 3,000 deaths a day is just terrible. There’s no running away from the numbers, Martha. It’s something that we absolutely got to grasp and get our arms around and turn that inflection down by very intensive adherence to the public health measures, uniformly, throughout the country, with no exception.”