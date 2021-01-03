Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Tells FOX News Viewers Biden Inauguration Can Be Postponed. It Can’t. — WATCH

Trump adviser Peter Navarro appeared on FOX News Saturday night ahead of Republicans’ last stand in their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Navarro claimed that President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration could be postponed.

Said Navarro: “I would not be surprised to see a special counsel on this. And Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done and I cannot imagine, when he looks at the facts, he won’t vote the right way on that.”

Told by host Jeanine Pirro that the inauguration date of January 20 can’t be changed because it’s constitutional, Navarro replied, “Well it can be changed, actually. We can go past that date. We can go past that date if we need to.”

Peter Navarro says Pence has the authority to give them a ten day window and also says the inauguration date can be rescheduled pic.twitter.com/ZU22bp622d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 3, 2021

The 20th Amendment clearly states: “The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin.”