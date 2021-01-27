Giuliani’s Cuckoo Election Fraud Witness Melissa Carone is Running for Office

Rudy Giuliani’s election fraud witness, who went viral for her cuckoo and possibly intoxicated testimony before Michigan’s legislature, is running for office.

Deadline Detroit reports: “The former contractor for Dominion Voting Systems confirmed Friday that she’s running for Michigan’s 46th house district in Oakland County on a platform of election integrity after claiming, without evidence, that she witnessed rampant fraud at TCF Center in Detroit in November. ‘My ultimate goal is to get our ballots hand-counted and clean out Lansing just like draining the swamp in D.C. because that’s what we need,’ she said.”