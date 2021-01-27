Senate Panel Holds Confirmation Hearing for Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg: WATCH LIVE

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to convene at 10 am ET to vote on former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed openly gay cabinet secretary.

The Washington Post reports: “Buttigieg sat for a friendly 2 1/ 2 hour hearing before the committee last week, delivering a wide-ranging performance that impressed Republicans and Democrats alike. He tackled questions on the themes likely to dominate his tenure: Recovery from the coronavirus, the administration’s desire to invest in infrastructure and climate change.”