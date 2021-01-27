NYPD Seeks Information on Suspect Who Punched Man, Said ‘I’m Gonna Kill You, You F—king Homo’

The New York Police Department released a photo of a suspect they say committed a homophobic assault in Union Square last weekend.

AMNY reports: “According to police, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 a 45-year-old man was inside the park at East 17th Street and Union Square West when an unknown man approached him and punched him in the face. After the assault, the suspect told the victim, ‘I’m gonna kill you, you f—ing h-mo.’ The assailant remained in the park after the attack. The victim suffered pain and bruising to his mouth.”

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline number is 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782.