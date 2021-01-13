GOP Lawmakers Flipping Out Over New Metal Detectors Outside House Chamber: WATCH

Republican lawmakers are livid about new metal detectors installed outside the House chamber since last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection by a violent pro-Trump mob. Many are upset because they choose to carry guns to the House floor.

Among those reportedly objecting are Rep. Steve Scalise who said they were”designed to impede lawmakers from voting” and Rep. Rodney Davis who told the AP “valuable resources” had been used to install them.

CNN reports: “Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack erupted at Capitol Police as they were forced to go through, with Womack shouting, ‘I was physically restrained,’ and Mullin saying, ‘It’s my constitutional right’ and ‘they cannot stop me.'”

GOP Rep Mullin of OK refused to mask up during crowded insurrection lockdown



several colleagues have since tested positive



tonight he blew up at Capitol police making him pass through new metal detectors outside House chamber:



“it’s my constitutional right. they can’t stop me” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 13, 2021

Some GOP members of Congress are refusing to go through metal detectors in order to enter the house chamber.



And they’re outright ignoring the orders of Capitol Police. This is the “back the blue” and law & order crowd.



Follow @MEPFuller for more updates… pic.twitter.com/sd38tlTh7k January 13, 2021

Members of Congress praised the Capitol Police. Then the metal detectors went up. pic.twitter.com/OKKCvi1yqw — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 13, 2021

The AP adds: “Several lawmakers simply walked around the devices. Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said, ‘You can’t stop me. I’m on my way to a vote.’ Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has announced her intention to carry a gun on Capitol grounds, set off a metal detector. It wasn’t clear if she had a cellphone or other metal object in her purse. She refused to allow a search of her bag and eventually was let into the House chamber.”