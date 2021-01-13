Rachel Maddow Trump Have It in Withering Monologue: ‘What Did You Think Was Going to Happen? Did You Think It Would Work?’ — WATCH

Rachel Maddow delivered a withering monologue to Donald Trump directly on Tuesday night ahead of impeachment proceedings by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Said Maddow: “Mr. President, what did you think was going to happen? Did you think it would work? Did you think that if you got enough violent and potentially armed supporters of yours into the Capitol while the Congress was there, and they did what they were there to do, what kind of power did you think you would hold? What way did you think you would benefit from that? What did you think would be happening now five days out?”

“Mr. President if you incite an angry mob to go attack the U.S. Capitol while Congress is sitting, you get them to go attack the Capitol because you tell them that if they go to the Capitol they will be able to accomplish somehow keeping you in power and stopping election results from being processed,” Maddow continued. “Mr. President if you do that you will face calls to be removed from office as unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment. You will also invite certain impeachment and potentially conviction and removal from office as the first US president to go through that. Mr. President you will invite the invocation of the 14th Amendment to ban you from ever holding office again in the United States like the Confederate traitors before you for whom that provision of the 14th Amendment was written.”

“Mr. President you may in fact invite criminal charges in Washington DC.,” Maddow added. “And you may invite criminal charges at the federal level for inciting a violent attack against the US government which would put you in prison for decades. All this can be yours for the low, low price of what you did after you lost the election to Joe Biden. What did you think would happen? Did you think it would work? Did you think you would hold power with the support of a private army with their hockey sticks and their AR-15s? Maybe the military would flip? Become your praetorian guard? Is that what you thought would happen?”

Maddow also spoke about the following letter sent out by The Joint Chiefs of Staff to the military in which they cited “sedition and insurrection” and also made it clear that Joe Biden would be the 46th Commander of the United States.