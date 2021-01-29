Nancy Pelosi on Violent Threats to Lawmakers: ‘The Enemy is Within the House’ — WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed violent threats against lawmakers and U.S. Capitol security on Thursday, specifically pointing fingers.

“I do believe that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives.”

Pelosi did not name specific representatives by name but based on recent news events we can guess who she might be talking about.

Added Pelosi: “So we want to have a scientific approach to how we protect members. I do believe and I have said this all along we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside.”

“It shouldn’t be that not only is the president of the United States inciting an insurrection, but keeps fanning the flame endangering the security of members of Congress, to the point that they’re even concerned about members in the House of Representatives being a danger to them,” Pelosi continued.

Asked about her “within the House” remarks, Pelosi replied, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the (House) floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”