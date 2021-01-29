Eddie Munster Trends After Matt Gaetz Surfaces in Wyoming to Attack Liz Cheney in Her Home State: WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) traveled to Wyoming on Thursday for the sole purpose of trolling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in her own state as retaliation for her vote to impeach his Dear Leader, former president Donald Trump. But Twitter couldn’t hold back on Gaetz’s windblown look, comparing him to a character from TV’s The Munsters.

Said Gaetz to the crowd: “This is my first time in Wyoming. I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney.”

ICYMI: Liz Cheney Spox Mocks Matt Gaetz for Carrying ‘Beauty Bag’: ‘In Wyoming, the Men Don’t Wear Make-Up’

Gaetz traveled to Wyoming despite calls from Rep. Kevin McCarthy to stop the infighting between Republicans.

Gaetz continued at his rally, Politico reports: “‘Defeat Liz Cheney in this upcoming election, and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees,’ he told a group of hundreds of spectators, many of whom did not wear masks. ‘How can you call yourself a representative when you don’t represent the will of the people? That’s what all the neocons ask about the Arab dictators. I figure maybe we ought to ask the same question of a beltway bureaucrat turned fake cow girl that supported an impeachment that is deeply unpopular in the state of Wyoming'”

Surely Gaetz scored some brownie points with Big Cheeto this time.

