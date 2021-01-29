Eddie Munster Trends After Matt Gaetz Surfaces in Wyoming to Attack Liz Cheney in Her Home State: WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) traveled to Wyoming on Thursday for the sole purpose of trolling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in her own state as retaliation for her vote to impeach his Dear Leader, former president Donald Trump. But Twitter couldn’t hold back on Gaetz’s windblown look, comparing him to a character from TV’s The Munsters.
Said Gaetz to the crowd: “This is my first time in Wyoming. I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney.”
Gaetz traveled to Wyoming despite calls from Rep. Kevin McCarthy to stop the infighting between Republicans.
Gaetz continued at his rally, Politico reports: “‘Defeat Liz Cheney in this upcoming election, and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees,’ he told a group of hundreds of spectators, many of whom did not wear masks. ‘How can you call yourself a representative when you don’t represent the will of the people? That’s what all the neocons ask about the Arab dictators. I figure maybe we ought to ask the same question of a beltway bureaucrat turned fake cow girl that supported an impeachment that is deeply unpopular in the state of Wyoming'”
Surely Gaetz scored some brownie points with Big Cheeto this time.