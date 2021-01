Vandals apparently frustrated over the lack of COVID relief vandalized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home with a pig’s head, fake blood and graffiti early Friday. San Francisco police are investigating.

Said one neighbor to KRON: “It’s a fairly cowardly way to go about expressing your opinion. I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it and it’s a terrible start to this new year when we’re hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year.”