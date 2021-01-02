Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Taylor Dayne Responds to Fallout After Attending Maskless Trump Mar-a-Lago NYE Party: ‘I’m Saddened by All This’

by Leave a Comment

Recording artist Taylor Dayne, staple entertainer on gay cruise ships, Masked Singer contestant, and longtime LGBTQ ally, defended herself on Twitter over backlash after it was revealed she attended the Trump New Year’s Eve party at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

No masks were worn at the party, where Berlin’s Terri Nunn performed “Take My Breath Away”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amber Carey Gitter (@ambercareygitter)

Wrote Dayne, responding to criticism, on Twitter (the tweet has since been deleted): “I’m saddened by all this. I have a 30 yr careers s that many diverse friendships .and I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach . I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be .. and find their way.”

Dayne didn’t receive much sympathy from the Twitterverse.

Recent Posts