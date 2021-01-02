Taylor Dayne Responds to Fallout After Attending Maskless Trump Mar-a-Lago NYE Party: ‘I’m Saddened by All This’

Recording artist Taylor Dayne, staple entertainer on gay cruise ships, Masked Singer contestant, and longtime LGBTQ ally, defended herself on Twitter over backlash after it was revealed she attended the Trump New Year’s Eve party at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

No masks were worn at the party, where Berlin’s Terri Nunn performed “Take My Breath Away”.

Wrote Dayne, responding to criticism, on Twitter (the tweet has since been deleted): “I’m saddened by all this. I have a 30 yr careers s that many diverse friendships .and I try to stay non political and non judgmental and not preach . I sing from my heart purely and from Source. I wish for all to be who they need to be .. and find their way.”

Dayne didn’t receive much sympathy from the Twitterverse.

You know what you did.



And you'll never play any pride festival for the rest of your life because of it.



Anyone who pals around with Trump and other anti-#LGBTQ folks is no ally to our community, nor to POC or other marginalized folks.



You made your #COVID19-soaked bed… — Tim Peacock (@TimAPeacock) January 2, 2021

No sorry. Ur done. U took dirty money from an evil man. And u have one song. Calm it down. 30 year career where ? U make like 400 bucks a booking. I make more then you. — King Ralphy (@KingRalphy) January 2, 2021

Your idiocy is no excuse, what a disappointment you have become. — TRΞИT 🥳 VΛИΞGΛS (@trentvanegas) January 2, 2021

I’m so disappointed that I can no longer support one of my favorite singers of the 80/90s who I grew up w & know all her songs. Sad that $ is more important than being responsible about safety . To know she supports a racist who wants to overturn our democracy makes me legit sad. — PR_ phoenix 🇵🇷🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@realPR_Phoenix) January 2, 2021

Gays kept ur career alive. Sorry. But we don't forget. I don't believe in cancel culture. But we don't need you in our spaces. — King Ralphy (@KingRalphy) January 2, 2021