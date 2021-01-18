Parler, Ben Sasse, Novak Djokovic, Rain Lounge, Josh Hawley, Angus King, ‘Dear White People’, Bill Barr: HOT LINKS

JOSH HAWLEY. Loews Hotels cancels fundraiser for sedition-supporting Missouri congressman: “We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

INSURRECTION. FBI investigating whether foreign governments, groups aided U.S. Capitol rioters.

PARLER. The far-right extremist social network returns with message for “haters.” “Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform,” the note read. “We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.”

LADY G TO SCHUMER. Dismiss Senate impeachment trial against Trump: Graham wrote in a letter to Schumer on Sunday that the New York Democrat is seeking “vengeance and political retaliation” in his first act as majority leader instead of beginning “national healing.”

BEN SASSE. QAnon is destroying the GOP from within: “It is the blossoming of a rotten seed that took root in the Republican Party some time ago and has been nourished by treachery, poor political judgment, and cowardice. When Trump leaves office, my party faces a choice: We can dedicate ourselves to defending the Constitution and perpetuating our best American institutions and traditions, or we can be a party of conspiracy theories, cable-news fantasies, and the ruin that comes with them.”

JOE SCARBOROUGH. Morning Joe anchor considering legal action against Trump over conspiracy theory about the death of one of Scarborough’s former aides.

Former US congressman and current MSNBC broadcaster Joe Scarborough says he may try to sue President Trump when he leaves office for calling him a murderer 12 times.



NOVAK DJOKOVIC. World #1 tennis player has made a bunch of tone-deaf demands after being quarantined at Australian Open. “This is a man who has made a slew of anti-vaccine and anti-science statements just in the past year, who hosted multiple superspreader events (and refused to take responsibility for it) and who has never met a pandemic restriction he didn’t break.”

BAD-ASS DOG. This golden retriever knows how to climb a ladder.

WHEN BILL BARR TURNED ON TRUMP. Straw broke camel’s back: “Attorney General Bill Barr stood behind a chair in the private dining room next to the Oval Office, looming over Donald Trump. The president sat at the head of the table. It was Dec. 1, nearly a month after the election, and Barr had some sharp advice to get off his chest. The president’s theories about a stolen election, Barr told Trump, were ‘bullshit.’ White House counsel Pat Cipollone and a few other aides in the room were shocked Barr had come out and said it — although they knew it was true.

ANGUS KING. Trump’s access to U.S. intelligence briefings should be cut off.

CASTING NEWS. One of the Queer Eye stars just joined the cast of Dear White People.

RAIN LOUNGE. Well-known central New York gay bar closing for good amid pandemic.

IOWA. Ban on “gay panic” defense moves forward: “As I said last year, it is absolutely insane to think you could kill someone simply because of their sexual orientation,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who again is managing the bill. In fact, he called it an “unspeakably asinine defense” last year.

INDIANA. Gay conversion therapy ban introduced in legislature: “Putting a stop to this harmful and detrimental practice can save the lives of countless LGBTQ Hoosiers. Our state has the chance to end this harmful and detrimental practice this year. A person’s sexual orientation or gender identity is not a disease that needs cured. In fact, every major medical and mental health organization in our country has condemned the use of ‘conversion therapy’.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Equalizer.

