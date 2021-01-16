Pete Buttigieg Confirmation Hearing Scheduled for Thursday

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will question Pete Buttigieg on Thursday in his confirmation hearing as Secretary of Transportation. If advanced, Buttigieg’s nomination would go to the full Senate for a vote. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed openly-LGBTQ person in a presidential cabinet position.

The Hill reports: “If he’s confirmed, he’s expected to play a key role in helping to shape Biden’s climate change agenda by working to reduce emissions from the transportation sector. Last month, he called for putting ‘millions of new electric vehicles on America’s roads’ and building “public charging infrastructure powered by clean energy,” in a tweet.”

The Washington Blade adds: “A spokesperson for committee chair U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said that the full committee is set to hold the hearing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 am.”