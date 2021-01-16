Maskless Leopard Print ‘Karen’ Goes Down Shrieking at Palm Beach Bagel Shop: WATCH

A woman identified as Cindy Falco-DiCorrado is going viral over her very dramatic arrest in a Palm Beach, Florida bagel shop after she refused to abide by the store’s mask policy.

Falco-DiCorrado said it was her constitutional right not to wear a mask and repeatedly accused officers of stealing her purse, violating her “personhood,” and kidnapping her.

TMZ reports: “Falco-DiCorrado, a staunch Trump supporter, was forced to resign from her volunteer seat on the County’s Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board in 2017, following controversial remarks made during a meeting to designate Boynton Beach a sanctuary city. Falco-DiCorrado allegedly told Black residents at the meeting, ‘You’re lucky we brought you over as slaves, or else you’d be deported too.’ She later told the Palm Beach Post her comments were misinterpreted and she didn’t mean any harm.”