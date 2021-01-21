Pete Buttigieg to Testify in Transportation Secretary Confirmation Hearing: WATCH LIVE

Former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will testify on Thursday at 10 am ET before the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee as his nomination for Transportation Secretary is considered.

Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed openly gay cabinet secretary if the nomination is approved.

The NYT reports: “In his testimony before the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Mr. Buttigieg will not focus on specific policy proposals, and instead will outline a broad vision for his tenure, one centered on safety, green infrastructure and investing in transportation overhaul to revive the economy, according to an advance copy of his remarks.”