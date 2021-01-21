Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Says He Was ‘Too GAY’ to Get a Pardon from Trump: ‘Boy Were We All Stupid’

Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who was so sure that he was getting a pardon from Donald Trump that he had a pick-up truck limo waiting at the prison for him, did not receive the commutation. Exotic is in prison after being convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire for a plot to kill his rival Carole Baskin.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” Exotic claimed in a distraught tweet. “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”