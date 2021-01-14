QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) Vows to File Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden on His First Day in Office: WATCH

Newly-elected QAnon devotee and GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on January 21.

Said Greene on Newsmax (below): “I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a President of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

WJCL reports: “The announcement came only hours after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. During the hearings, Greene, wearing a mask with the word ‘Censored’ on it, attacked Democrats, saying their own actions had opened the doors to remove them from office.”