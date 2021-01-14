Tilda Swinton: ‘I Always Felt I Was Queer … It’s My World’

Tilda Swinton in The Human Voice.

Actress Tilda Swinton talks about her comfort with a queer identity in a new interview with British Vogue.

Said Swinton to the magazine: “I’m very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. I always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it’s my world. Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg.”

Swinton stars in Pedro Almodovar’s new film The Human Voice. Check out the trailer below.