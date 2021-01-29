‘QAnon Shaman’ and Insurrectionist Jacob Chansley Wants to Testify Against Trump at Impeachment Trial

Jacob Chansley (aka Jake Angeli and the ‘QAnon Shaman’) feels betrayed by Donald Trump because he didn’t get a pardon, and wants to speak at the former president’s impeachment trial on February 8.

The AP reports: “Lawyer Albert Watkins said he hasn’t spoken to any member in the Senate since announcing his offer to have Jacob Chansley testify at Trump’s trial, which is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. Watkins said it’s important for senators to hear the voice of someone who was incited by Trump. Watkins said his client was previously ‘horrendously smitten’ by Trump but now feels let down after Trump’s refusal to grant Chansley and others who participated in the insurrection a pardon. ‘He felt like he was betrayed by the president,’ Watkins said.”

Last week, Watkins said in an interview that his client felt “duped” by Trump.

Attorney Al Watkins told KSDK: “Let’s roll the tape. Let’s roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate. What’s really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the capitol with him.”

“He regrets very very much having not just been duped by the President, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made,” Watkins continued. “As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation and organic food…I’m telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6th the same.”