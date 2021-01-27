Sean Hannity Accuses Democrats of Inciting the Insurrection, Says He’s Considering Joining COVID Anti-Vaxxers: WATCH

FOX News host Sean Hannity told viewers that it’s the Democrats who incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection, and sowed doubt about the COVID vaccine on his show Tuesday night.

Said Hannity in one segment about the impeachment trial: “This is a pathetic kangaroo court. It’s unconstitutional for the Senate to try a private citizen and remove him from an office they no longer hold. The Senate has no jurisdiction. Never mind, the man presiding over the Senate trial is nothing but a partisan Democrat who already vowed conviction for the president. And, by the way, Democrats are tempted to convict a former president on a bogus incitement charge that they themselves — if they ever, well, examine their own words — are guilty of.”

In another segment, Hannity told viewers he’s considering joining the anti-vaxxers: “I don’t know when my number gets called, I’m actually beginning to have doubts. I’ve been telling my friends I’m getting the vaccine. Half of them agree and the other half think I’m absolutely nuts. They wouldn’t take it in a million years. I don’t know who to listen to.”