Trump Has Forbidden Mention of Richard Nixon in the White House

Donald Trump is not thinking about resigning and wants “a major send-off on Inauguration Day,” according to a new report which sheds light on what’s going on at the White House.

CNN reports what happened when someone brought up the idea: “Trump shut the idea down almost immediately. And he has made clear to aides in separate conversations that mere mention of President Richard Nixon, the last president to resign, was banned. He told one adviser during an expletive-laden conversation recently never to bring up the ex-president ever again. During the passing mention of resigning this week, Trump told people he couldn’t count on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him like Gerald Ford did Nixon, anyway.”