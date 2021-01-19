Amanda Gorman, Tokyo Olympics, Putin’s Secret Estate, Dwyane Wade, Lady Gaga, Chris Evans, Hungary: HOT LINKS

FUMING. Donald Trump is furious about all the A-list celebrities attending Biden’s inauguration.

SERVICES. Leaders from both parties to attend church with Joe Biden tomorrow: “Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will attend a church service with President-elect Joe Biden tomorrow, at St. Matthews in Washington, DC, according to sources. Biden invited both McConnell and Schumer.”

INFILTRATORS. Two National Guard members with militia ties removed from inauguration security: “No plot against Biden was found. The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say which fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.”

ALL OFF. Dwyane Wade put on his birthday suit for his birthday.

ASS-OFF. Anthony Mackie challenged Chris Evans to a best ass competition.

MAGA STATE. Trump planted appointees in every agency in order to undermine Biden: “A higher-than-usual number of Trump administration political appointees — some with highly partisan backgrounds — are currently ‘burrowing’ into career positions throughout the federal government, moving from appointed positions into powerful career civil service roles, which come with job protections that will make it difficult for Biden to fire them.”

RILEY JUNE WILLIAMS. Police arrest woman alleged to have stolen Nancy Pelosi’s laptop to sell to Russians.

SUPER FUN HAPPY AMERICA. Two organizers of Boston Straight Pride march arrest for insurrection on the US Capitol. “Suzanne Ianni, 59, of Natick, and Mark G. Sahady, 46, of Malden, were taken into custody without incident at their respective homes, the FBI said on Tuesday. They are expected for initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday.”

HUNGARY. Government orders disclaimer on books with gay content: “The government said the action was needed to protect consumers from being misled, after Labrisz, a Lesbian group, published a fairytale anthology, ‘Wonderland Is For Everyone’, which included some stories with gay themes.”

REAL ESTATE REVEAL OF THE DAY. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny released “an investigation that showed a massive, $1.35 billion estate said to be owned by President Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik, a resort town along the coast of the Black Sea. Navalny on Tuesday released a two-hour video calling the home and grounds ‘the most secretive and well-guarded facility in Russia.'”

TOKYO. Summer Olympics get green light regardless of vaccine. “Our position remains – we will deliver the Games. The IOC have made it clear that they are absolutely on the same page as Tokyo 2020.”

POET OF THE DAY. Youngest-ever inauguration poet Amanda Gorman.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Jrjnzi