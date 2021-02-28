The 2021 CPAC Stage is Shaped Exactly Like a Nazi Rune and CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp Says It’s a Fabricated Conspiracy

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp attacked critics for pointing out that the 2021 CPAC stage is shaped exactly like a Nazi symbol.

The HuffPost reports: “A square whose corner juts out from the CPAC stage from connected back-to-back “check marks” bears a striking resemblance to the ancient Norse Odal Rune adopted by the SS unit, which would be particularly apparent from the stage side. The Anti-Defamation League has noted that after World War II the Odal (or Othala) Rune became commonly used by white supremacists in Europe and North America.”

Schlapp: “CPAC stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous.”

Schlapp hit back after the comparisons were made online, tweeting, “Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.”

Schlapp’s reaction actually makes me more likely to suspect the Nazi rune was deliberate. Who the hell learns they’re using a Nazi symbol inadvertently and instead of immediately getting rid of it, makes excuses and pretends it’s a conspiracy to persecute them? — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 27, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night confronted Schlapp about “tacitly endorsing [Trump’s] election farce” by inviting him to be the keynote speaker at the annual conservative conference. Schlapp responded with a litany of debunked election fraud lies.

Replied Cuomo: “You have no… Matt, you’re making a straw man argument. It’s a bogey man argument. There is no proof of rampant fraud. Nobody says the process is perfect. You lost! And now you’re going to keep that going. … You guys really want the conservative movement to be made on the back of a lie about the election?”