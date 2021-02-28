SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Carries Out Biblical Takedown of Congress ‘It’ Girl Marjorie Taylor Greene: WATCH

QAnon conspiracy theorist and freshman GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made an appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update, played by a very possessed Cecily Strong.

They’re calling me Congress’s new ‘it’ girl,” said Strong’s Greene, proudly.

“It, like the new thing?” asked Colin Jost.

Replied Strong’s Greene: “No, It, like the evil clown that preys on children.”

Asked why she put up a transphobic sign outside her office this week, Strong’s Greene whipped open her jacked to reveal a misspelled t-shirt reading “TRUST THE SIENCE,” and explained, “We have to trust the science Colin. I love science. I’m always talking science, okay? Unless that science is about climate change, coronavirus, space lasers, evolution, the metric system, the rhythm method, breastfeeding, living on Mars, Jesus’s skin color or Santa’s skin color, by the way, which is white. You see, science teaches us that there are two genders, because our bodies are made by God a certain way. For women, it’s milk – milk – lemonade – around the corner fudge is made. Okay? And for boys it’s hairy chest just like King Kong, crap in the butt – two balls – ding dong.”

“This is what science teaches us,” Jost repeated, incredulous.

Greene then paused a moment for an unholy sneeze, which she then explained: “When I was a little girl, I sneezed once, and nobody said ‘bless you’ so a demon got in.”

“Did you hear they tried to cancel Mr. Potato Head?” asked Greene, after explaining what a “fighter” she is in so many arenas. “Yeah, the woke liberals just won’t let him be proud of his big God-given potato penis, but I’m the crazy one. … All I’m saying is that if Mr. Potato Head is allowed to marry another Mr. Potato Head I’ll kill myself.”