‘Ted Cruz Director of Communications’ Defends the Texas Senator’s Mexican Vacation in Viral Satire: WATCH

As you probably know, Senator Ted Cruz jetted to a Mexican vacation yesterday as his constituents literally froze to death as a cold snap and power crisis gripped the Lone Star State.

You may recall Blaire Erskine’s earlier clip from that time hundreds of Trump supporters were left stranded in freezing temperatures, sending some to the hospital, following the president’s rally in Omaha, Nebraska. Erskine takes on Cruz’s cold catastrophe this time.