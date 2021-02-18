FOX News Confirms Ted Cruz Fled Texas for Mexico Amid Disaster: ‘The Photos Speak for Themselves’

FOX News confirmed on Thursday that Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) abandoned his state for a vacation in Cancun, Mexico amid a deadly power and weather crisis: “A Republican source told Fox News that the allegations Cruz was traveling to the Mexican city are true. ‘The photos speak for themselves,’ the source said.”
Photos purported to be Cruz boarding a flight went viral early Thursday morning. Cruz has yet to comment or tweet about the reports.
