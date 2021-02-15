Arizona Lawmaker Defends Bill Banning Nonbinary Pronouns: What if Someone Wants to Identify as a Chicken? — WATCH

Arizona State Rep. John Fillmore introduced house Bill 2725 last wee, which would limit gender options on Arizona state identification documents to male and female.

In defending his bill, Fillmore masked his bigotry in idiocy: “I don’t believe we, as a society, should have all of the different binaries identified. What’s going to happen when someday someone wakes up and they want to go to a far extreme and identify as a chicken or something, for crying out loud. Where do we draw the line?”

Insider reports: “Prior to his comments about people identifying as chickens, Fillmore said the ‘gender dysfunction thing’ allows ‘men to enter into the restrooms of the little girls and creates situations that I don’t think are beneficial to society and the nuclear family as a whole.'”