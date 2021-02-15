Parler, Trump Revenge, Richard Burr, Frozen Jeans, Puerto Rico, Todrick, Snooki, Dwyane Wade: HOT LINKS

58 PERCENT. Americans believe Trump should have been convicted: “Fifty-eight percent of Americans surveyed in the new poll, which was conducted from Feb.13 to 14 and is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 547 adults, said Trump should have been convicted by the upper chamber on charges that he incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol last month.”

BENT ON REVENGE. Trump wants blood: “Undeterred, friends and allies expect Trump to resume friendly media interviews after weeks of silence. He has met with political aides to discuss efforts to help Republicans try to take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms elections. He remains fixated on exacting revenge on Republicans who supported his impeachment or resisted his efforts to overturn the results of the November election won by Democrat Joe Biden.”

RICHARD BURR. North Carolina GOP to vote on censuring senator over vote to convict Trump. “Party spokesman Tim Wigginton told multiple news outlets Sunday that the group’s central committee would meet for the vote Monday night.”

ATLANTIC. How to beat the pandemic by summer: “Individually, these proposals are bold, perhaps radical, and admittedly controversial. But together they form a coherent U.S. vaccination policy: The smartest way to vaccinate the most Americans by this summer is to try to vaccinate the most Americans we can right now. Solving the present supply crisis will also help alleviate hesitancy—the coming demand crisis—as skeptics will witness the tangible benefits of mass vaccination.”

SUSSEX BABY. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, which will be a natural-born American citizen.

ICY POSES. Frozen jeans calling dibs on parking spaces in Chicago.

YOUNG LOVE. JoJo Siwa celebrates Valentine’s Day with girlfriend Kylie.

DC. Two arrested on weapons charges near White House. ‘One person said “they were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him,” police said.’

PUERTO RICO. Congress obligated to act on statehood, says governor. “What I anticipate is that there will be considerable support for a statehood bill in this Congress. The U.S. could be expanding by admitting Puerto Rico into the union. It would be telling the world that it is embracing diversity because this would be a truly, completely Hispanic state.”

GOOGLE. Ad system allows employers or landlords to discriminate against nonbinary and some transgender people: ‘Companies trying to run ads on YouTube or elsewhere on the web could direct Google not to show those ads to people of “unknown gender” — meaning people who have not identified themselves to Google as “male” or “female.” After being alerted to this by The Markup, Google pledged to crack down on the practice.’

PARLER. We’re back… “When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever.”

TEXAS. Lawmakers try once again to ban conversion therapy: “This legislative session, some legislators are trying to pass bills that would prohibit conversion therapy and discrimination against LGBTQ Texans. They’re also trying to prevent laws that would ban transgender girls and women from joining single-sex sports teams in public schools and universities or that could keep doctors from providing care affirming childrens’ gender identity.”

