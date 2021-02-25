Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot 4 Times in Chest, French Bulldogs Stolen; $500K Reward Offered: VIDEO

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times in the chest in Hollywood on Wednesday night while he was walking three of the music icon’s French Bulldogs. One has been recovered, and Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the other dogs and information on the shooter.

TMZ reports: “The dog walker had three of Gaga’s Bulldogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him. We don’t know what was said, but the dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav.”

The NY post adds: “Video at the scene showed a man on the ground still clinging to one dog, which the Mail said was Miss Asia. The victim appeared to be alert and talking to officers, KABC said. Gaga’s bodyguard was later seen picking up the pooch, TMZ said. Gaga — who is in Italy — is so distraught she is offering $500,000 to get her dogs back, with no questions asked, sources told The Post. Fischer ‘is thankfully recovering well,’ the source said. … The LAPD confirmed the shooting but said it was too early to know ‘if it was a robbery’ or if anything else was taken. A spokesman said the victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.”