NASA Releases Awe-Inspiring New Footage of Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars: WATCH

NASA has released incredible video of its Perseverance Rover landing on the surface of Mars last Thursday after traveling more than 291 million miles. The video combines footage shot from the probe which released the rover, along with footage from the rover itself, mixed with narration of the landing from mission control.
