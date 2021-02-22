Oil Can Harry’s, Trump at CPAC, Barack and Bruce, Boeing 777, Susan Collins, Justin Bieber’s Rolls, Luz: HOT LINKS

SHOW OF FORCE. Trump will declare himself presumptive 2024 GOP nominee in CPAC speech: “A longtime adviser called Trump’s speech a “show of force,” and said the message will be: ‘I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.’ Payback is his chief obsession.” Pence declined invitation...

POLL. Plurality of cultists would leave GOP to join Trump Party. “An exclusive Suffolk University/USA TODAY Poll finds Trump’s support largely unshaken after his second impeachment trial in the Senate, this time on a charge of inciting an insurrection in the deadly assault on the Capitol Jan. 6. By double digits, 46%-27%, those surveyed say they would abandon the GOP and join the Trump party if the former president decided to create one. The rest are undecided.”

TEXAS. Conspiracy theorists have thoughts about the Texas power crisis: “The claims included the false allegations that the snow in Texas was fake and somehow engineered by President Joe Biden and that Bill Gates [blocking the sun’ caused the bizarre weather.”

LOS ANGELES. Oil Can Harry’s gay bar may not be dead yet…. “Longtime employee Tommy Young tells WEHOville some people have expressed interest in opening Oil Can Harry’s in another location. It’s far from a done deal, but people are trying to make it happen.”

RENEGADES. Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen just teamed up for a new podcast.

MAGA MAN. Kanye West thinks his failed presidential bid cost him his marriage.

ANDRE LEON TALLEY. Vogue editor at large faces eviction after ownership of mansion comes into question.

777. FAA grounds jets after fire destroys engine over Denver. “United, which is the only American carrier affected by the F.A.A. order, said it would temporarily ground the two dozen 777s powered by that Pratt & Whitney model that it had been flying. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the crash.”

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

‘GONNA MAKE ME CRY’ Justin Bieber’s custom Rolls-Royce was three years in the making.

SUSAN COLLINS. Maine Senator says she’ll vote against Biden OMB nominee Neera Tanden. “Should Congress need to review documents or actions taken by OMB, we must have confidence that the director will be forthcoming,” she said. “The OMB needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership. I will vote against confirming Ms. Tanden.” White House shows support for Tanden after Collins announcement.

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

MICHIGAN. Woman died after receiving COVID-infected lung transplant. “Officials at the University of Michigan Medical School suggested it may be the first proven case of Covid-19 in the U.S. in which the virus was transmitted via an organ transplant. A surgeon who handled the donor lungs was also infected with the virus and fell ill but later recovered.”

GEORGIA. Republican former senator Kelly Loeffler is trying to organize a right-wing voting group.

The former financial executive framed the launch Monday of the Greater Georgia organization as a Republican answer to the powerful @fairfightaction voting rights group that Stacey Abrams started days after her 2018 defeat in the race for governor. #gapol https://t.co/PfatggTFsd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 22, 2021

