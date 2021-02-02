State Department’s Openly Gay Spokesperson Ned Price Holds First Press Briefing: WATCH LIVE

Join our list
Ned Price, the nation’s first openly gay State Department spokesperson is set to give his first press briefing at 12 pm ET.
ABC News on Price’s historic appointment: “That the voice of the Biden administration on the world stage, whose words will be analyzed in foreign capitals and provide direction for U.S. diplomats overseas, will be a gay man is unremarkable, which is itself a remarkable thing. It also sends a potent message to foreign LGBTQ activists, especially those fighting in countries where same-sex relationships are still criminalized.”
Price previously served in a senior communications role for White House National Security Council in the Obama administration and has been a correspondent for NBC News.
