Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

State Department’s Openly Gay Spokesperson Ned Price Holds First Press Briefing: WATCH LIVE

by Leave a Comment

Ned PRice

Ned Price, the nation’s first openly gay State Department spokesperson is set to give his first press briefing at 12 pm ET.

ABC News on Price’s historic appointment: “That the voice of the Biden administration on the world stage, whose words will be analyzed in foreign capitals and provide direction for U.S. diplomats overseas, will be a gay man is unremarkable, which is itself a remarkable thing. It also sends a potent message to foreign LGBTQ activists, especially those fighting in countries where same-sex relationships are still criminalized.”

Price previously served in a senior communications role for White House National Security Council in the Obama administration and has been a correspondent for NBC News.

Get Towleroad Headlines Daily.

News daily from one of the most trusted, independent, lgbtq owned and operated media outlets. Covering news, entertainment, science, media, art and more for almost 17 years.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy. We don't share or sell your name. Easily unsubscribe anytime.

Recent Posts

×
Send this to a friend