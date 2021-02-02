State Department’s Openly Gay Spokesperson Ned Price Holds First Press Briefing: WATCH LIVE

Ned Price, the nation’s first openly gay State Department spokesperson is set to give his first press briefing at 12 pm ET.

ABC News on Price’s historic appointment: “That the voice of the Biden administration on the world stage, whose words will be analyzed in foreign capitals and provide direction for U.S. diplomats overseas, will be a gay man is unremarkable, which is itself a remarkable thing. It also sends a potent message to foreign LGBTQ activists, especially those fighting in countries where same-sex relationships are still criminalized.”

Price previously served in a senior communications role for White House National Security Council in the Obama administration and has been a correspondent for NBC News.