Groundhog Day, Hollyboob, Sarah Paulson, Martha Stewart, HG Roosters, Sputnik V, Kyrsten Sinema, Moxie: HOT LINKS

WHY THEY WALKED. Trump’s impeachment legal team left over pay dispute: “The notoriously stingy former president and his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, wrangled over compensation during a series of tense phone calls, sources familiar with their conversations said. The argument came even though Trump has raised over $170 million from the public that could be used on his legal defenses.”

GROUNDHOG DAY. Punxsatawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter.

Is it just me or does this seem stupider this year?

pic.twitter.com/87t3a8iMwM — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 2, 2021

MARILYN MANSON. Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations are “horrible distortions of reality.”

SARAH PAULSON. Here she is as Clinton impeachment figure Linda Tripp.

UNAPOLOGETICALLY THAT BITCH. Martha Stewart’s dogs are dripping in diamonds. “Van Cleef or Cartier I cannot remember!!”

ELECTION AUTOPSY. Trump’s neglect of pandemic cost him election: “The 27-page document shows that voters in 10 key states rated the pandemic as their top voting issue, and President Biden won higher marks on the topic. The report also indicates that Trump lost ground among key demographic groups he needed. The internal report cuts against Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him and that Biden could not have fairly beaten him — and mirrors what many Trump campaign officials said privately for months.”

NORTH CAROLINA. DMV bans Confederate flag license plates: “The DMV says it has determined that plates bearing the Confederate flag ‘have the potential to offend those who view them,’ the agency said in a statement. ‘We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state.'”

HOLLYBOOB. Instagram influencer and give accomplices arrested for changing Hollywood sign to “Hollyboob”.

that one time I changed the Hollywood sign to #hollyboob pic.twitter.com/IrIC6DpXHO — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) February 2, 2021

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

COVID HOME TESTING. Biden administration makes $230 million deal with Australian firm: “The Department of Defense’s deal will allow Ellume to open a U.S. factory and make 19 million rapid tests each month, 8.5 million of which will be provided to the federal government, officials said.”

RUSSIA. Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective in protecting against symptomatic COVID-19: “The data is from a Phase 3 study, with almost 20,000 participants across a number of hospitals and clinics in Russia taking part in the two-dose scheme. Starting from 21 days after the first dose, there were 16 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 in the vaccine group versus 62 cases in the placebo group, researchers reported. There were no cases of “moderate or severe” coronavirus infections in the vaccinated group 21 days after the first dose.”

MOSCOW. Half of all residents have had COVID, six times official figures.

WEST PALM BEACH. Gay bar seeks historic designation: “H.G. Roosters, the LBGTQ bar that had to close its doors because of a fire in May, is launching an effort to preserve its history.”

WISCONSIN. Man who intentionally destroyed COVID vaccines is a whack job: “The Wisconsin pharmacist who intentionally sabotaged hundreds of doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine because he thought COVID-19 was a hoax, also believes the earth is flat and the sky is actually a ‘shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God.'”

NO EXCUSES PAC. Progressive PAC is looking to unseat Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema: “Manchin and Sinema’s opposition to eliminating the legislative filibuster — which requires a 60-vote threshold for most legislation — is the main reason No Excuses is putting a call out for possible challengers. Progressives have increasingly pressed Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden to end the filibuster, arguing that in an evenly divided Senate it will be nearly impossible to find enough Republicans to pass major pieces of Biden’s agenda.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Rebecca Black “Girlfriend”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Joshua Bassett “Only a Matter of Time”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Moxie.

