Ted Cruz Claims His Neighbors are the ‘A**holes’ for Leaking Texts About His Cancun Vacation: LISTEN

Senator Ted Cruz was interviewed about his Cancun trip on the Ruthless Podcast (a podcast which launched four days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died), and called his neighbors “a**holes” for leaking his wife’s texts about the trip.

Said Cruz: “Heidi’s pretty pissed at that. She actually was over at her neighbor’s house yesterday sort of walking through [it]. So she texted several of our neighbors. Look, our neighbors…we’ve got a number of Republicans who are our neighbors but we also have a number of Democrats. We have folks on our street who put up ‘Beto’ signs which I thought was a little rude. But I didn’t hold a victory party in the front yard when we won, so….It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just … You know, here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes. Just treat each other as human beings.”

"Look, I haven't had this much negative press coverage since Northern California in the 1960s."



— Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) makes a joke about how he really is the Zodiac Killer. pic.twitter.com/RD0sNCGyPR — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021

Here are the leaked texts.