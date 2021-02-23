Ted Cruz Claims His Neighbors are the ‘A**holes’ for Leaking Texts About His Cancun Vacation: LISTEN

Senator Ted Cruz was interviewed about his Cancun trip on the Ruthless Podcast (a podcast which launched four days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died), and called his neighbors “a**holes” for leaking his wife’s texts about the trip.
Said Cruz: “Heidi’s pretty pissed at that. She actually was over at her neighbor’s house yesterday sort of walking through [it]. So she texted several of our neighbors. Look, our neighbors…we’ve got a number of Republicans who are our neighbors but we also have a number of Democrats. We have folks on our street who put up ‘Beto’ signs which I thought was a little rude. But I didn’t hold a victory party in the front yard when we won, so….It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just … You know, here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes. Just treat each other as human beings.”
Here are the leaked texts.
