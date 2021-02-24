Pixar Trends After Reveal of Next-Generation US Mail Truck

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday unveiled its next-generation mail delivery truck, and Twitter users think it looks like something out of a Pixar movie.

From the U.S. Postal Service: “Under the contract’s initial $482 million investment, Oshkosh Defense will finalize the production design of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) — a purpose-built, right-hand-drive vehicle for mail and package delivery — and will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over 10 years. The vehicles will be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies. The initial investment includes plant tooling and build-out for the U.S. manufacturing facility where final vehicle assembly will occur.

“The NGDV vehicles will include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, a front- and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking. The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher package volumes stemming from the growth of eCommerce.”

This is the new next-gen USPS delivery vehicle coming to your neighborhood by 2023 pic.twitter.com/WkEd3VkHkU — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) February 23, 2021

Said USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy: “As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow. The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”

But what about those sorting machines????

Giving the USPS truck even more Pixar vibes pic.twitter.com/ESvmmesmmt — kristian bob (@kristianbob) February 24, 2021

pixar has made huge progress in computer animation pic.twitter.com/3ogO27nsBq — cj (@_akaCJ) February 24, 2021

How do we feel about this next gen of delivery vehicles morphing into cute Pixar characters?



I actually kinda dig it. pic.twitter.com/bGlSuR1iuI — Jeff Sheldon (@ugmonk) February 24, 2021