Romney on Trump’s Chances in 2024: ‘He Wins in a Landslide’ — WATCH

Senator Mitt Romney was asked about CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp’s recent statement that he “would be afraid for Romney’s physical safety” if became to the conservative conference.

Romney laughed and told Andrew Ross Sorkin that he would not be going before launching into a speech about how the Republican party needs all kinds of people in it. Sorkin then asked if he thought Trump would have a political return.

Said Romney: “I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination….a lot can happen between now and 2024….I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.”

“I would not be voting for President Trump again,” Romney added. “I haven’t voted for him in the past. I would be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent.”

Above part of discussion starts around the 24:00 mark.