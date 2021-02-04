Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) shared his thoughts on Wednesday night’s House Republican meeting concerning Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, at which the QAnon zealot, who has endorsed the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was given a standing ovation.

“It was disappointing by a factor of 1,000,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger said he would vote today to remove Greene from committee assignments: “The only thing that could change is if today she comes out and publicly shows that she has moved on, contriteness. That takes eating a lot of humble pie and it’s probably going to hurt her fundraising base, so I’m not sure that’s going to happen because I think a lot of this kind of boisterousness on her part is to get a bunch of Twitter followers and to raise a bunch of money. If she does that publicly today, you know, then I reserve the right to vote against the resolution on the floor. Otherwise, I do intend to vote to remove her from her from her committees, and I think it should have been done by the Republicans.”