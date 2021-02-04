House to Vote on Removing QAnon Zealot Marjorie Taylor Greene from Committees: WATCH LIVE

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on removing QAnon zealot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees over her endorsement of violence against Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Greene (R-GA) is a supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory who called the Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” attacks and claimed 9/11 was an inside job. Greene also said the California wildfires were started by Jewish lasers shot from space and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.

Debate on the rule is expected to begin at 12:30 pm ET with the vote expected on the rule at 1:30 pm ET and the final vote later Thursday.