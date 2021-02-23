Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Camp Boomerang, David Perdue, Chrissy Teigen, Dogs, Malia Civetz, Wilson Cruz: HOT LINKS

Lawrence Ferlinghetti at Caffe Trieste in 2007 by Christopher Michel (CC BY-SA 4.0)

RIP. Lawrence Ferlinghetti, spiritual godfather of the Beat poets, dies at 101: “While older and not a practitioner of their freewheeling personal style, Mr. Ferlinghetti befriended, published and championed many of the major Beat poets, among them Allen Ginsberg, Gregory Corso and Michael McClure. His connection to their work was exemplified — and cemented — in 1956 with his publication of Ginsberg’s most famous poem, the ribald and revolutionary ‘Howl,’ an act that later led to his arrest on charges of ‘willfully and lewdly’ printing ‘indecent writings.'”

DAVID PERDUE. Former Georgia senator drops plans to launch comeback bid: “Perdue announced the decision Tuesday just days after filing campaign paperwork exploring a challenge against Warnock, who won a Jan. 5 runoff against former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. … Other Republicans are now clear to move forward with their plans. Loeffler, who announced a GOP voting registration group on Monday, said in an interview she is considering a run. So is her Republican arch-rival Doug Collins, a former U.S. House member who told the AJC he was weighing a run for Senate or a primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp.”

The person close to Perdue says ultimately he and his wife couldn’t get comfortable with another campaign. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 23, 2021

‘NEGATIVE DEPICTIONS’ Disney+ adds disclaimer to 18 episodes of The Muppet Show.

‘IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME’ President Biden unfollows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, at her request.

IT ME. New study suggests dogs have self-awareness. “Self-representation is an abstract concept that revolves around the idea that a person holds a certain image of self in their own mind.”

MARTIN GUGINO. 75-year-old Buffalo activist who was slammed to the pavement by police during a Black Lives Matter protest sues city, officers, mayor. “He was protesting against the police violence committed against black citizens and Martin then became a victim of that same state violence that he was protesting against.”

AUSTRALIA. Facebook lifts ban on news: “On Tuesday, Australian lawmakers said the code would now include a provision that must take into account whether a digital platform has made a ‘significant contribution to the sustainability of the Australian news industry through reaching commercial agreements with news media businesses.'”

EPIDEMIC. New treatment for meth addiction offers hope: “Just as the National Institute on Drug Abuse, or NIDA, has issued a report detailing the U.S.’s soaring rate of overdose deaths tied to meth, a national research team has reached a milestone by developing what its recent double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial has established is the first safe and efficacious medication-based treatment for addiction to the often ruinous narcotic.”

CAMP BOOMERANG. Gay Michigan campground bans transgender men. “‘Camp Boomerang is a private, membership-only RV park/campground that allows only ‘guys,’’ said Boomerang’s Bryan Quinn in a Facebook posting to the camp’s page. ‘A ‘guy,’ in terms of this discussion, is defined as a person with a penis, [who] presents himself as male and has a state-issued ID that says ‘male.’”

DOMINION. Rudy Giuliani tried to dodge his papers: “Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its mammoth 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims Giuliani destroyed its reputation by knowingly spreading lies that it helped steal the election for President Biden.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Malia Civetz “When You’re Lonely”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Murder Among The Mormons.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Irregulars.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Wilson Cruz.