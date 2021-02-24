Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests LGBTQ ‘Equality Act’ Protects Pedophiles, Says it ‘Destroy’s God’s ‘Male and Female’ Creation: WATCH

Conspiracy theorist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who this week called the Equality Act “disgusting, immoral, and evil” in a tweetstorm earlier this week, hasn’t let up on her crusade against the legislation, which the House is scheduled to vote on Wednesday or Thursday (reports differ).

The legislation guarantees explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws, expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act and providing clear and equal protections under federal law for all Americans in employment, access to public spaces, housing, credit, education, jury service, and federally-funded programs. Today, in a majority of U.S. states, LGBTQ people remain at risk of being fired, evicted or denied services because of who they are.

Said Greene in a speech on the House floor: “God created us male and female. In his image, he created us. The Equality Act that we are to vote on this week destroys God’s creation. It also completely annihilates women’s rights and religious freedoms. It can be handled completely different to stop discrimination without destroying women’s rights, little girls’ rights in sports and religious freedom, violating everything we hold dear in God’s creation.”

We are created male and female in God’s image. https://t.co/2BYwn7pibS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 23, 2021

Greene also asked if the Equality Act would protect pedophiles, brining up disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, tweeting: “The Equality Act puts sexual and gender identity above all rights and anyone who goes against it is considered discriminating. Does the #EqualityAct protect pedophiles? Would it protect John Weaver’s from @ProjectLincoln desire for underage boys?”

The Equality Act puts sexual and gender identity above all rights and anyone who goes against it is considered discriminating.



Does the #EqualityAct protect pedophiles?



Would it protect John Weaver’s from @ProjectLincoln desire for underage boys? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Greene also filed three amendments to the legislation that she said would protect “girls, churches, and believers.”

The Democrats' so-called "Equality" Act expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn.



Today, I've filed three America First amendments to protect girls, churches, and believers. pic.twitter.com/wpgtLdWM2i — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 23, 2021

Greene (R-GA), a congressional supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, is a Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who claimed 9/11 was an inside job and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts.