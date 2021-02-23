Ted Cruz Blames Media Hubbub Around His Mexican Vacation on ‘Trump Withdrawal’ and Not His Selfish Negligence: WATCH

Sean Hannity welcomed Senator Ted Cruz to his show Monday night and tried to clean up the mess of the lawmaker abandoning his state amid its worst crisis in decades to go on a Mexican vacation.

Cruz, predictably, blamed the Texas power crisis on the Green New Deal, which hasn’t been enacted: “We just came off of a very difficult week where the grid failed four million Texans, and so we need to have a serious examination about why that was, why the grid came short. But one of the major elements of that is the policy that Schumer is pushing for the whole country, which is the Green New Deal.”

And Hannity of course tried to play down Cruz’s negligence: “You dropped off your daughters in Mexico, you came home in a day, probably less than a day and here you have this scandal with Cuomo barely mentioned on these other news networks. You’re like 24/7 because you ‘dropped somebody off’ and came back home.”

Cruz replied that the hubbub around his negligence was due to the media missing Trump: “I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal, where they’ve attacked Trump every day for four years, they don’t know what to do, so they obsessed over my taking my girls to the beach.”