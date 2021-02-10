Trump Criminal Investigation, Georgia, Wizard of Oz, Devin Nunes, Andrew Yang, Yulia Navalnaya, Cat Zoom Call: HOT LINKS

GEORGIA. Prosecutors launch criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes. “On Wednesday, Fani Willis, the recently elected Democratic prosecutor in Fulton County, sent a letter to numerous officials in state government, including Mr. Raffensperger, requesting that they preserve documents related to Mr. Trump’s call, according to a state official with knowledge of the letter.”

VOTER SUPPRESSION. 165 proposals under consideration in 33 states already this year to restrict voting access.

PERMANENT. Donald Trump will never be on Twitter again, platform confirms, even if he runs for president again.

CALIFORNIA. C4 explosives go missing from U.S. military base: “Officials believe the explosives may have been stolen. The base is now offering money for any information leading to their recovery.”

$640 MILLION. Jared and Ivanka made big bucks while Trump was in office.

DEVIN NUNES. Twitter locks out Trump congressional lackey because he failed to properly complete CAPTCHA check proving he is a human.

MESSING WITH A CLASSIC Wizard of OZ remake in the works: “I am incredibly honored to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen. While the 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes —the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home — feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!” Kassell said in a statement.

NYC Andrew Yang has big lead in mayoral race according to new poll.

KIM NOVAK. At 87, reflecting on leaving Hollywood: “I wanted to live a normal life and a life with animals.”

JUSTICE LEAGUE. Here’s a first look at Jared Leto’s Joker in the Snyder cut…

RIP. Restaurateur Joe Allen. “At his 80th birthday party in 2013, the many toasts included one from the gossip columnist Liz Smith, who declared that she had known Joe ever since he had been engaged to Elaine Stritch (they never married), and another from a long-ago lover who allowed how good Joe had been in bed. (That doesn’t happen at many 80th birthday parties.)”

FACEBOOK. We’re reducing political content in your feeds.

COVID VACCINE PSA OF THE DAY. Sirs Elton John and Michael Caine.

LET’S LISTEN. Biden can hear what Trump said to Putin in his phone calls. “Trump went to particularly great lengths to keep his in-person conversations with the Russian leader private, from confiscating his interpreter’s notes to forgoing American translators and notetakers altogether in their meetings.”

COLUMBUS CANCELED. Philadelphia to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day.

YULIA NAVALNAYA. Alexei Navalny’s wife flees Russia for Germany after opposition leader is sent to prison after poisoning: “Her reported departure comes a week after Navalny was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in a prison colony for breaking probation in a 2014 fraud conviction while recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Germany that he blames on President Vladimir Putin.”

NOMINEES OF THE DAY. For this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Here are the nominees for the @rockhall class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/xbiVvmUwUe — SiriusXM VOLUME (@siriusxmvolume) February 10, 2021

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. I’m not a cat. “Courts usually don’t let cats argue cases. But here was Rod Ponton, a county attorney in Presidio County, Texas, unable to figure out how to turn off the cat filter on his Zoom call during a hearing on Tuesday in Texas’ 394th Judicial District Court.”

BAD LIP READING OF THE DAY. NFL 2021.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman.

BARTENDER PSYCHOANALYSIS OF THE DAY. What your drink says about you.

omg “vodka sprite: ur here w ur b*tchy vodka soda friend but u don’t want them to know ur having fun” pic.twitter.com/rsaXKubVL7 — Kevin Wong 🚀 (@kwprime) February 10, 2021

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Gael and Michael.