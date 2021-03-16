Cheer Mom Deep Fakes Rivals; Katie Porter; Future Burners; Elliot Time; Tucker Salad; Lemon Side; Trump dogged; Liza, GenX, LoveB: HOT LINKS

Trump Lies He Had ‘Many Meetings’ About Helping Dogs After Taking $1.8 Million From Animal Rescue Charity
President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and the Trump family were lambasted this weekend amid reports he and daughter-in law Lara have taken about $2 million from an animal rescue charity, donations that were made presumably to help the group rescue dogs, not to help the former president’s finances.
At an event for the charity this weekend, hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told donors to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue he’s a big supporter of helping dogs.
Fauci warns of another COVID-19 surge, urges Trump to tell supporters to be vaccinated
Anthony Fauci pointed to surges across the European Union and warned that Europe’s case trends tend to be a few weeks ahead of similar trends in the U.S.
The Future Of Burning Man Emerges At Fly Ranch, An Outrageous New World In The Black Rock Desert
Burning Man Project and the Land Art Generator Initiative collaborated to create the LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch design challenge, inviting innovators and creatives to propose regenerative projects for Fly Ranch, an off-grid 3,800-acre ranch in the Great Basin.
Elliot Page Is Ready for This Moment
“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” says Page. “That’s essentially what happened.” What he did not anticipate was just how big this story would be
Katie Porter is Alive and Well And Keeping Dems On Their Toes
“Her sharp-elbowed maneuvering and willingness to publicly confront party leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters underscored the brash determination that made Porter the surprise national standout…But in an institution fueled by seniority and relationships — especially within one’s own party — Porter’s tendency to ruffle feathers could cost her the allies she will need in the future in order to get legislation approved.”
HR1 is really, really important. WATCH
Don Lemon Organizes His Books by Color
“The Fire Next Time,” by James Baldwin; “Giovanni’s Room,” by James Baldwin; “Four Hundred Souls,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain; “It’s Up to Us,” by John Kasich; and “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,” by Fareed Zakaria.
Vindman twin set for promotion after bad evaluations from Trump appointees
“…but Maj. Gen. Michel Russell, an assistant deputy chief of staff in the Army, conducted an investigation and found the evaluations to not be objective, according to the people. In mid-January, his findings were approved by Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, chief of personnel for the Army, leading to the evaluations being deleted and never making it into the official records for the promotions board to consider, according to the two people.
Deb Haaland Confirmed As First Native American Interior Secretary
Opinion | Abandoning masks now is a terrible idea. The 1918 pandemic shows why.
Haim Is Back, Lizzo Is Feeling the 80s, AND MORE at the 2021 Grammys
Alex Beresford Responds To Piers Morgan’s Exit
They Got Covid One Year Ago. They’re Still Sick.
John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson a White Supremacist and a Wedge Salad
Oliver charted Carlson’s underwhelming and opportunistic history in broadcast media, including a particularly lame interview with Britney Spears in 2003
“Many had mild to moderate Covid cases at first, and didn’t require hospitalization. But months later, they are grappling with often-debilitating symptoms that can include brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, racing heart beat, and an inability to tolerate physical or mental exertion.”
VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Chats with Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler and More in Throwback ROSIE Show Clips
The clips include chats with icons of stage and screen including Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Plummer, Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks and more! Click through for the others
Our systems are failing Black LGBTQ youth
“That said, my favorite part of doing this research is identifying protective factors that reduce the risk of suicide. For one, we found that Black LGBTQ youth who had high levels of support from family, friends, or a special person reported lower rates of suicide attempts. Black youth who had access to at least one LGBTQ-affirming space attempted suicide at 50% lower rates compared to Black LGBTQ youth without access to one.
Generation X Is Sick of Your Bullshit
Generation X is a journeyman. It didn’t invent hip hop, or punk rock, or even electronica (it’s pretty sure those dudes in Kraftwerk are boomers) but it perfected all of them, and made them its own. It didn’t invent the Web, but it largely built the damn thing. Generation X gave you Google and Twitter and blogging; Run DMC and Radiohead and Nirvana and Notorious B.I.G. Not that it gets any credit.
Watch: GOP Congressman Opposes Gun Control Because Murder Is in the Bible
The Louisiana Republican, a former police officer who was accused by his chief of police for using “unnecessary force on a subject during the execution of a warrant and later gave false statements during an internal investigation,” opposes any form of gun control, including closing the “gun show loophole.”
The day Aretha Franklin found her sound – and a bunch of men nearly killed it
It was the tumultuous recording session in which Aretha Franklin found her voice – and a controlling bunch of men almost screwed it up. The consequences would help define modern music, not only launching Franklin but sparking a feud in…
Elton John Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’ of the Vatican for Refusing to Bless Gay Marriages
“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” John tweeted, adding the hashtag “hypocrisy.”
B. Scott becomes BET’s first trans nonbinary host, executive producer
In a historic elevation for BET, media personality B. Scott has been named star and executive producer of a new program — becoming the network’s first trans nonbinary talent in those roles.
lovebscott.com has published and left us here at Towleroad in the dust for almost as long as we’ve published. For B. Scott this is not the first “first,” it’s the latest of many “first non-binary X” breakthroughs, all summed up by USA Today as ‘The Queen of Tea’.
The Legacy of the Lost Year Will Be Devastating Inequality
Covid amplified inequality in 2020-by race as well as income, gender, occupation, and nationality.
Policing Is an Abusive Relationship
the authors found that Black officers and female officers were significantly less likely to arrest or use force against citizens than White officers or male officers. The effect was especially pronounced when officers were dealing with Black citizens. Additionally, the researchers did not find significant differences when analyzing responses to violent crime — only minor infractions contributed to the disparities.
The backstory behind Paris Hilton’s iconic paparazzi photo with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan
One of the most iconic moments in pop culture has to be the paparazzi photos of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan in the front seat of a car after a night out.
Cheyenne Jackson, Romeo Beckham, Jonathan Bailey, and more Insta Snaps
Mother and daughter accused of accessing student accounts to rig homecoming court vote
investigators found Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary, and her daughter, a student at Tate High used Carroll’s district-level access to enter accounts, where hundreds of fraudulent votes were cast for the Taft homecoming court. The votes were flagged as fraudulent when 117 votes allegedly originated from the same IP address within a short period of time. Authorities reported that FDLE agents found evidence of unauthorized access linked to Carroll’s cellphone as well as home computers.
Woman allegedly made deepfakes to kick rivals off daughter’s cheerleading squad
Pennsylvania resident Raffaela Spone for allegedly using deepfakes in a bid to kick rivals off her daughter’s cheerleading squad, the Victory Vipers. According to law enforcement, Spone sent coaches AI-altered photos and videos of the teens to portray them drinking, smoking, or naked.
