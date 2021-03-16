Cheer Mom Deep Fakes Rivals; Katie Porter; Future Burners; Elliot Time; Tucker Salad; Lemon Side; Trump dogged; Liza, GenX, LoveB: HOT LINKS

President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and the Trump family were lambasted this weekend amid reports he and daughter-in law Lara have taken about $2 million from an animal rescue charity, donations that were made presumably to help the group rescue dogs, not to help the former president’s finances.

At an event for the charity this weekend, hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told donors to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue he’s a big supporter of helping dogs.

Anthony Fauci pointed to surges across the European Union and warned that Europe’s case trends tend to be a few weeks ahead of similar trends in the U.S.

Burning Man Project and the Land Art Generator Initiative collaborated to create the LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch design challenge, inviting innovators and creatives to propose regenerative projects for Fly Ranch, an off-grid 3,800-acre ranch in the Great Basin.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” says Page. “That’s essentially what happened.” What he did not anticipate was just how big this story would be

Elliot Page Covers Time Magazine in first interview since coming out

“Her sharp-elbowed maneuvering and willingness to publicly confront party leaders like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters underscored the brash determination that made Porter the surprise national standout…But in an institution fueled by seniority and relationships — especially within one’s own party — Porter’s tendency to ruffle feathers could cost her the allies she will need in the future in order to get legislation approved.”

HR1 is really, really important. WATCH

56 years ago today LBJ introduced Voting Rights Act before Congress & said "We Shall Overcome"



But now GOP pushing 253 new voter suppression bills in 43 states after gutting VRA



This is why HR1 & John Lewis Voting Rights Act so important pic.twitter.com/lMiJNxn4kl — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 15, 2021

“The Fire Next Time,” by James Baldwin; “Giovanni’s Room,” by James Baldwin; “Four Hundred Souls,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain; “It’s Up to Us,” by John Kasich; and “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,” by Fareed Zakaria.

“…but Maj. Gen. Michel Russell, an assistant deputy chief of staff in the Army, conducted an investigation and found the evaluations to not be objective, according to the people. In mid-January, his findings were approved by Lt. Gen. Gary Brito, chief of personnel for the Army, leading to the evaluations being deleted and never making it into the official records for the promotions board to consider, according to the two people.

Oliver charted Carlson’s underwhelming and opportunistic history in broadcast media, including a particularly lame interview with Britney Spears in 2003

“Many had mild to moderate Covid cases at first, and didn’t require hospitalization. But months later, they are grappling with often-debilitating symptoms that can include brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, racing heart beat, and an inability to tolerate physical or mental exertion.”

The clips include chats with icons of stage and screen including Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christopher Plummer, Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks and more! Click through for the others

“That said, my favorite part of doing this research is identifying protective factors that reduce the risk of suicide. For one, we found that Black LGBTQ youth who had high levels of support from family, friends, or a special person reported lower rates of suicide attempts. Black youth who had access to at least one LGBTQ-affirming space attempted suicide at 50% lower rates compared to Black LGBTQ youth without access to one.

Generation X is a journeyman. It didn’t invent hip hop, or punk rock, or even electronica (it’s pretty sure those dudes in Kraftwerk are boomers) but it perfected all of them, and made them its own. It didn’t invent the Web, but it largely built the damn thing. Generation X gave you Google and Twitter and blogging; Run DMC and Radiohead and Nirvana and Notorious B.I.G. Not that it gets any credit.

The Louisiana Republican, a former police officer who was accused by his chief of police for using “unnecessary force on a subject during the execution of a warrant and later gave false statements during an internal investigation,” opposes any form of gun control, including closing the “gun show loophole.”

It was the tumultuous recording session in which Aretha Franklin found her voice – and a controlling bunch of men almost screwed it up. The consequences would help define modern music, not only launching Franklin but sparking a feud in…

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” John tweeted, adding the hashtag “hypocrisy.”

In a historic elevation for BET, media personality B. Scott has been named star and executive producer of a new program — becoming the network’s first trans nonbinary talent in those roles.

lovebscott.com has published and left us here at Towleroad in the dust for almost as long as we’ve published. For B. Scott this is not the first “first,” it’s the latest of many “first non-binary X” breakthroughs, all summed up by USA Today as ‘The Queen of Tea’.

Covid amplified inequality in 2020-by race as well as income, gender, occupation, and nationality.

the authors found that Black officers and female officers were significantly less likely to arrest or use force against citizens than White officers or male officers. The effect was especially pronounced when officers were dealing with Black citizens. Additionally, the researchers did not find significant differences when analyzing responses to violent crime — only minor infractions contributed to the disparities.

One of the most iconic moments in pop culture has to be the paparazzi photos of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan in the front seat of a car after a night out.

investigators found Carroll, an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary, and her daughter, a student at Tate High used Carroll’s district-level access to enter accounts, where hundreds of fraudulent votes were cast for the Taft homecoming court. The votes were flagged as fraudulent when 117 votes allegedly originated from the same IP address within a short period of time. Authorities reported that FDLE agents found evidence of unauthorized access linked to Carroll’s cellphone as well as home computers.

Pennsylvania resident Raffaela Spone for allegedly using deepfakes in a bid to kick rivals off her daughter’s cheerleading squad, the Victory Vipers. According to law enforcement, Spone sent coaches AI-altered photos and videos of the teens to portray them drinking, smoking, or naked.

