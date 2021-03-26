Oscar winning ‘Brokeback’ screenplay co-writer Larry McMurtry, dead at 84

By Cynthia Osterman (Reuters) -Novelist Larry McMurtry, who wrote of complex relationships in novels such as “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment,” and then helped redefine the American Old West with the epic “Lonesome Dove,” has died at 84, his publicist said on Friday. McMurtry died on Thursday night, publicist Amanda Lundberg said. She did not immediately have any further details, including how or where the author died. In addition to his Pulitzer Prize for “Lonesome Dove” in 1986, McMurtry won an Academy Award in 2006 with writing partner Diana Ossana for the screenplay for “Br…

We have covered Brokeback and McMurtry in great depth. New readers may not be aware that it was the coverage of Brokeback that won the site early attention:

