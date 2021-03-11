Gay Internet Can’t Stop With Tyler Posey, ‘Teen Wolf’ with Only Fans. Our Roundup of Recent Coverage and the Moments that Got Us Here.

First up C&C is on the Tyler Posey has Only Fans story

It’s likely you’ve heard rumblings of Tyler Posey the last day or so. He is the Teen Wolf with Only Fans as his new platform. Our little link round-up of coverage should get you up to date. Following is a chronology of the last few years, moments that in hindsight clearly got us to this one.

Diving right in, most recent buzz grew out of Tyler Posey trending on Twitter for what he was up to on Only Fans the other day. So there was that.

Why did this happen, you ask? Well, because it is provocative for a young tv star to provoke from his Only Fans after striking a necessarily coy note for years and it seems that a queer nation marking a year in and out of quarantine is easily rustled.

That may be why some covered just the reactions, minimal focus on the man or the Only Fans moment. For example an exploration of the response to there being enough tweets and meme reactions to get Tyler Posey trending, and to the reactions of those who clicked in to find out. We felt we needed to cut through all those layers to offer another level of response to this multifaceted story.

Posey soon addressed what was up on a podcast with Variety’s podcast. One of the many quotes:

“I’m just really trying to make it artistic, but if I have to show my butt, I want to make it really funny, not take myself seriously, and bring that to OnlyFans, because that’s who I am. I am a little taboo. I’ve always been a little bit edgier and sexually inclined and just wanting to push the envelope in a bunch of different ways.” Tyler Posey on Just for Variety Podcast

A Teen Wolf with Only Fans

Known best for his role as Scott McCall on the MTV series Teen Wolf until 2017, the actor has worked steadily in TV and film, frequently in the horror genre with a turn in JLo’s “Maid in Manhattan.”

The current attention is hardly a surprise to those following along and especially after the revelations in October of 2020, that he enjoyed a fluidity that had included men, and that he does not like to label his sexuality. On Sirius radio he mentioned that fluidity and of wanting to “come out myself and be honest about it. I know a lot of kids look up to me and I want to get rid of that stigma.”

The Last Few Years Point to Right Here

Towleroad readers have followed Posey’s career since the beginning, but it was the 2015’s skateboarding in his underwear that caught the attention of many.

Since early on he’s had a reputation for embracing queer characters and culture and quite literally got cuddly with his furrier daddy Wolf co-star at one point.

Posey was supportive when he reacted to a co-star coming out and left all of us wondering at another point if he, Tyler Posey himself did come out at one juncture.

We didn’t wrestle with it for too long before he clarified that he had not. But that wasn’t the end of the story.

Towleroad was there to cheer for one of the small steps broadening Hollywood representations with Posey’s character coming out as bisexual on another show.

It’s not been all easy sailing, though. We feared for his safety when he tried frying up sausage naked (you know, the spitting hot oil), and more recently, a bookend to yesterday’s announcement that he is no longer sober, was that live stream a few months back in which he spoke of being 71 days sober, and then a lot about all kinds of drugs.

Seriously, we hope he finds the support of fans and Only Fans to come out as who he is and continues to be forthright in the face of puritanical shames. But then again, i don’t know the actor and i’m no psychiatrist. What we can do is keep you informed and up to date as more details emerge.

Courage.

And don’t be confused. Posey is not the one who is 51 and in a mid-life crisis nor is he the one on break from Youtube